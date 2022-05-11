CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage, Chhattisgarh Board Toppers

Chhattisgarh board result 2022 for Class 10, 12 exams soon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 CG board examination results soon. The CGBSE Class 10 exams concluded on March 23, while the Chhattisgarh board Class 12 exams ended on March 30. As per data released by CGBSE, over eight lakh candidates have registered to appear for the Chhattisgarh board Class 10, 12 exam. When announced, students will be able to access the CGBSE Class 10, 12 results on cgbse.nic.in. According to officials, CG board result is expected to be announced by May 14.

As per reports, the CG board syllabus for the Class 10, 12 exams was reduced by almost 30 per cent keeping in view that many schools and students were unable to complete the syllabus due to online learning amid the Covid pandemic.

Last year, the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 results were declared on May 19 and Class 12th on July 25.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result: Toppers, Overall Pass Percentage Previous Years

All students have passed in the CGBSE 10th result last year. In 2020, the total pass percentage of students who appeared in Class 10 exams was 73.62 per cent. In Class 10, girls outshone boys with the pass percentage of 76.28 per cent while the pass percentage for boys stood at 70.53 per cent.

In Class 12 exam in 2020, Tikesh Vaishnav had secured the top position with 97.80 per cent marks, followed by Shreya Agrawal who scored 97 per cent. The third slot was occupied by Tannu Yadav from Takahatpur in Bilaspur who scored 96.60 per cent.

In CGBSE result 2019, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 68 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was 77.70 per cent and for boys, it was 68.25 per cent.

CGBSE Class 12 Result: Toppers, Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage last year in 2021 was 97.43 per cent. Out of the 2,84,160 students qualifying for admission to higher education, 2,71,155 students were placed in First Division and 5,570 and 79 students had obtained Second and Third Division results respectively.

In 2020, the total pass percentage of students who appeared in Class 12 exam was 78.59 per cent. In Class 12, girls had recorded a pass percentage of 82.02 per cent as against 74.70 per cent of boys.

Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh had topped the CGBSE Class 10 result for 2020. She had scored a perfect 600, or 100 per cent.

In 2019, the total pass percentage of students who had appeared in Class 12 exam was 78.43 per cent