Chhattisgarh Class 10 Topper Scores 100%

In a rare feat, Pragyan Kashyap a Class 10 student of Chhattisgarh has secured 100% marks in the board exam. She has scored 600 out of 600 in the annual Class 10 board exam held by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Prashansha Rajput and Bharati Yadav are the second and third toppers of the exam and have secured 99.33% and 98.67%, respectively.

Chhattisgarh Education Minister announced the board exam result today from Raipur.

A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam from schools affiliated to the CGBSE board, out of which 73.62% have passed.

The annual Class 12 exam results have also been announced today. A total of 2,77,563 had appeared for the Class 12th exam under CGBSE and 70.69% students have cleared the exam.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the CGBSE had to postpone annual board exams due to COVID-19 outbreak. The board later cancelled the exams for remaining papers and announced that marks would be given in the cancelled papers on the basis of internal assessment marks.