CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2022 From Tomorrow; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March

Board Exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to conduct the CGBSE board exams 2022 from Wednesday. As per the schedule, the CG board Class 12 and Class 10 examinations will be held from March 2 and March 3 respectively. Apart from Chhattisgarh, various other states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat will conduct their board exams in March.

The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams from March 4, while the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will conduct the 10th and 12th exams from March 24.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have announced the term 2 exam schedule. The CBSE class 10, 12 exams will be held offline from April 26, 2022, while CISCE is likely to conduct ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams in the last week of April.

Here is the state-wise list and updates of Class 10, Class 12 board exams scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Board Exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board exams from March 4 to April 30 and SSC or Class 10 board exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 4 in offline mode.

Karnataka Board Exams

Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 will begin on March 28 and end on end on April 11, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said. The board also said that the time table is tentative, which means it may be changed later.

RBSE Exams 2022 Class 10, 12

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from March 24, following COVID-19 guidelines. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla had in January said that more than 20 lakh students will take the Class 10, 12 final exams this year from 6,074 centres.

GSEB Exams Class 10, 12

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams between March 28 and April 12, 2022.

SEBA Class 10 HSLC Exams

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will start the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC), or Class 10 exams. The HSLC Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will conclude on March 31 with the Language papers.