CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update

Chhattisgarh board result will be released today at 11 am. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the board exam result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 8:55 am IST

New Delhi:

Chhattisgarh board result will be released today at 11 am. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the board exam result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.


June 23, 8.55 am: After the CGBSE result is out, students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

June 23, 8.50 am: The CGBSE result will be released on its official website, cgbse.nic.in, at 11 am.

June 23, 8.45 am: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10th, 12th result today.

