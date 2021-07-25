CGBSE 12th result 2021 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board To Release Class 12 Results Soon
CGBSE 12th result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board will announce the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021 on its official website, cgbse.nic.in at 12 noon.
The Chhattisgarh Board will release the CGBSE 12th result 2021 today. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the board exam Class 12 result 2021 on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE Chhattisgarh board Class 12 result time is 12 noon. Students can check the CGBSE result using their roll number and date of birth. Chattisgarh board conducted the Class 12 examination amid the Covid scare. Students had to write their Class 12 exams from home. The exams were held between June 1 and June 5. Chhattisgarh Board has already released the Class 10th results.
CGBSE 12th result 2020 data show that the total pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 12 exam was 78.59 per cent and 73.62 per cent for Class 10. In Class 12, girls recorded a pass percentage of 82.02 per cent as against 74.70 per cent of boys.
