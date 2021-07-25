  • Home
CGBSE 12th result 2021 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board To Release Class 12 Results Soon

CGBSE 12th result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board will announce the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021 on its official website, cgbse.nic.in at 12 noon.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 25, 2021 8:04 am IST

New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Board will release the CGBSE 12th result 2021 today. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the board exam Class 12 result 2021 on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE Chhattisgarh board Class 12 result time is 12 noon. Students can check the CGBSE result using their roll number and date of birth. Chattisgarh board conducted the Class 12 examination amid the Covid scare. Students had to write their Class 12 exams from home. The exams were held between June 1 and June 5. Chhattisgarh Board has already released the Class 10th results.

CGBSE 12th result 2020 data show that the total pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 12 exam was 78.59 per cent and 73.62 per cent for Class 10. In Class 12, girls recorded a pass percentage of 82.02 per cent as against 74.70 per cent of boys.

To check CGBSE Class 12 results, visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in, click on the Class 12 CGBSE exam results 2021 link, insert login credentials, click on the submit button and download the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021.

08:04 AM IST
July 25, 2021

Chhattisgarh Class 12th Result 2021: Revaluation

After the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Class 12th result, students can also apply for revaluation of their exam result. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board on its official website.



07:56 AM IST
July 25, 2021

Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 result 2021

Marksheet and pass certificate of CGBSE board result will be issued to students later. 

07:54 AM IST
July 25, 2021

CGBSE result 2021: What do you need to check result

After the CGBSE result is out, students can check their results using their roll number and date of birth to check the result at cgbse.nic.in.

07:40 AM IST
July 25, 2021

CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Time

 The CGBSE result will be released on its official website, cgbse.nic.in, at 12 noon.

07:39 AM IST
July 25, 2021

CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 12th result 2021 today.

