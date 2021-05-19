  • Home
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Official Websites, Direct Links To Download Score Card

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, has declared the Class 10th results today. The students can check the CGBSE 10th results on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 19, 2021 12:08 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, has declared the Class 10th results today. The students can check the CGBSE 10th results on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh board had to cancel the Class 10 board exam in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Students of Class 10 have been awarded average marks on the basis of internal assessments.

Direct Link

How To Check CGBSE Class 10 Results

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th results can be accessed on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. However, students can also use some private portals to view their CGBSE Class 10 results. Students checking their Chhattisgarh board results from the private portals can verify and tally their marks on the official website of CGBSE.

To check the CGBSE 10th result on the official website:

  • Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

  • Click on the link designated for Class 10th exam results

  • Enter CGBSE Class 10th roll number

  • Insert the other required credentials

  • Select the ‘Submit’ button

  • View the CGBSE Class 10th result 2021

To check CGBSE Class 10 result on private portals:

  • Go to examresults.net or indiaresults.com

  • Select state and exam

  • Register on the websites with roll number and mobile phone number

  • Click submit

  • View and download the CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020

In 2020, CGBSE Class 10th board exam results were announced on June 23. A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam from schools affiliated to the CGBSE board, out of whom 73.62% had passed.

