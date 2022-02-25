CGBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Chhattisgarh Board Removes Mandatory 2 Assignment Submission Criteria

The CGBSE board exams 2022 will be held from March 2.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has removed the mandatory two assignment submission criteria for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022, CG Board Secretary, V K Goyal said on Friday, February 25. Now, the Chhattisgarh Board students allowed to appear for the exams without submitting assignments prior to the examination.

The CGBSE board exams 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on March 2. The exams will be conducted in offline mode. As per the schedule, CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will take place from March 2 to 30.

This year, the syllabus CG Board exams has been reduced by almost 30 per cent after taking into account that many schools and students could not complete the syllabus due to online learning in the COVID-19 pandemic, as per reports.

There will be one shift on all exam days. Timings will be from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am. Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am.

The exams will continue even if a holiday is announced by the state government. However, exam dates may be changed due to COVID-19, the board had earlier said.