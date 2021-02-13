  • Home
Chhattisgarh: Schools For Classes 9 To 12 To Resume From February 15

Offline or physical classes in universities and colleges in Chhattisgarh will also start from Monday, February 15.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 13, 2021 10:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

Raipur:

Physical classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 in schools will resume from February 15, the Chhattisgarh Government said on Saturday. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting here.

Offline or physical classes in universities and colleges would also start from Monday, agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey told reporters after the meeting. The cabinet also decided to restart skill development training programs in the state.

A proposal to constitute `Bastar Fighters', a special force, in all the districts of Bastar Division also received the nod. Mr Choubey said the state cabinet also decided to implement the Rajiv Nagar Awas Yojana in all the districts of the state to provide housing facilities to homeless people.

Under this scheme, government land would be made available to the Chhattisgarh Housing Board at the rate of Rs 1 per square feet and one lakh residential buildings would be built in all urban, semi-urban and major towns.

