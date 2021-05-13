  • Home
Under the scheme, a stipend of Rs 500 per month will be paid to such children from Classes 1 to 8 and Rs 1,000 per month from Classes 9 to 12. Children studying in both government and private schools will be entitled to this stipend.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 13, 2021 10:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh Government To Fund Education Of Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19
The state government will also fund the education of the children who have lost breadwinner of the family to COVID-19 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said it will bear education expenses of the children who have lost parents to COVID-19.

The state government has decided to launch the `Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Yojna' for such children, an official release said.

Under the scheme, a stipend of Rs 500 per month will be paid to such children from Classes 1 to 8 and Rs 1,000 per month from Classes 9 to 12. Children studying in both government and private schools will be entitled to this stipend, it said.

The state government will also fund the education of the children who have lost breadwinner of the family to COVID-19.

Such children will also get priority in admission to the state-run Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

