CG SOS Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Of Open School 10th Result Today At 12 Noon

CG SOS Result 2021: Class 10 result releasing today at 12 noon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) will announce the Class 10 results 2021 today at 12 noon. Students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board of Open School examination 2021 can check their results on the board's official website, sos.cg.nic.in. The result can also be checked on: result.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh board had called off the open school exam this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the examinations were later conducted from home. CG Board allowed students to appear for exams from their respective homes. The students were given answer sheets and question papers, they had to solve and submit them within five days.

In 2021, as many as 90,000 students had registered for Class 10th exams. In order to pass the exam, students must score minimum 33 per cent marks.

CG SOS 10th Result 2021: How to Check

Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 result by following the simple steps given below: