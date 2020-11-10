CG PET 2020 Phase 3 Result Declared; Details Here

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh has declared the CG PET round three seat allotment results. The Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2020 third round of seat allotment results have been published on the official website of DTE, Chhattisgarh -- slcm.cgstate.gov.in. Students willing to take admission to engineering, agriculture technology and dairy technology courses can check the CG PET phase three seat allotment result. To access the CG PET round three seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the DTE website with their required credentials.

The candidates who are shortlisted in phase three of CG PET seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission online and pay the requisite fee. DTE Chhattisgarh has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained, options entered during the online CG PET counselling application and availability of seats.

To Check CG PET Seat Allotment Round 3 Result

Visit DTE website -- slcm.cgstate.gov.in

Click on the designated CG PET 2020 phase 3 seat allotment result

Click and access the CG PET Round 3 of seat allotment result

CG PET 2020: Documents Required For Verification, Admission