  • Home
  • Education
  • CG PET 2020 Phase 3 Result Declared; Details Here

CG PET 2020 Phase 3 Result Declared; Details Here

CG PET 2020 Counselling: Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh, has released the CG PET 2020 Round 3 allotment result.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 10, 2020 3:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS PGECET 2020 Counselling From November 11; Here’s Process For GATE Qualified Candidates
DUET 2020: NTA Releases LLB 2020 Score Cards At Nta.ac.in; How To Check
MHT CET Answer Key 2020 Released At Mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in ; Here’s How To Download
NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal
CA November Exam 2020: ICAI Provides 'Opt-Out' Option To Students; Know What It Is
Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced At Kseeb.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link
CG PET 2020 Phase 3 Result Declared; Details Here
CG PET 2020 Phase 3 Result Declared; Details Here
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh has declared the CG PET round three seat allotment results. The Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2020 third round of seat allotment results have been published on the official website of DTE, Chhattisgarh -- slcm.cgstate.gov.in. Students willing to take admission to engineering, agriculture technology and dairy technology courses can check the CG PET phase three seat allotment result. To access the CG PET round three seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the DTE website with their required credentials.

The candidates who are shortlisted in phase three of CG PET seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission online and pay the requisite fee. DTE Chhattisgarh has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained, options entered during the online CG PET counselling application and availability of seats.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To Check CG PET Seat Allotment Round 3 Result

  • Visit DTE website -- slcm.cgstate.gov.in

  • Click on the designated CG PET 2020 phase 3 seat allotment result

  • Click and access the CG PET Round 3 of seat allotment result

CG PET 2020: Documents Required For Verification, Admission

  • Class 10 Pass Certificate or Birth Certificate

  • Class 12 Mark Sheet

  • Provisional CG PET 2020 Allotment Letter

  • JEE Main 2020 Mark Sheet

  • Domicile Certificate of Chhattisgarh

  • Migration Letter

  • Conduct Certificate from the Institute previously attended

  • Category Certificate (if applicable)

  • 3 Passport Size Photographs

  • Gap Letter (if the candidate had taken a break between Class 12 exam and JEE Main exam/ CG PET)

Click here for more Education News
CG PET College Predictor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS PGECET 2020 Counselling From November 11; Here’s Process For GATE Qualified Candidates
TS PGECET 2020 Counselling From November 11; Here’s Process For GATE Qualified Candidates
DUET 2020: NTA Releases LLB 2020 Score Cards At Nta.ac.in; How To Check
DUET 2020: NTA Releases LLB 2020 Score Cards At Nta.ac.in; How To Check
MHT CET Answer Key 2020 Released At Mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in ; Here’s How To Download
MHT CET Answer Key 2020 Released At Mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in ; Here’s How To Download
NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal
NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal
CA November Exam 2020: ICAI Provides 'Opt-Out' Option To Students; Know What It Is
CA November Exam 2020: ICAI Provides 'Opt-Out' Option To Students; Know What It Is
.......................... Advertisement ..........................