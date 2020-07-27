Chhattisgarh PET, PPT, Exams Cancelled; Admission On Class 12 Marks

Image credit: Shutterstock Engineering, Polytechnic, Other Entrance Exams Cancelled In Chattisgarh; Admission On Class 12 Marks

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chhattisgarh Government, on July 26, cancelled all entrance exams that are conducted for admission to professional courses in institutes across the state. This year, admission to Technical, Pharmacy, and Engineering courses in Chattisgarh will be given on the basis of “qualifying examination” marks.

According to the notification issued by the department of technical education, Government of Chattisgarh, pre-engineering test (PET), pre-polytechnic test (PPT), pre-MCA test (PMCA) and pre-pharmacy test (PPHT) has been cancelled for 2020-21.

For students of Chattisgarh, admission to these professional courses will be given on the basis of qualification examination marks, which could mean that marks of Class 12 final exam will be considered.

While admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and MCA programmes for Chattisgarh students will be given on the basis of qualifying exam marks, students belonging to other states will be admitted on the basis of JEE Main 2020 and NIMCET, an official statement said.

This year, admission to all the courses will be done through online counselling. Detailed information regarding the online counselling process will be released in due course of time, the statement added.