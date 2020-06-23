Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Result: Important Points For Students

Chhattisgarh board exam result is expected today at 11 am.

Chhattisgarh board exam result is expected today at 11 am. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10th, 12th result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can check their result using their roll number of registration number and date of birth details. Close to 6 lakh students will receive their result today, as per reports.

CGBSE Result 2020: Direct Link

After the CG Board result is out, dates of the supplementary exam will be announced. The supplementary exam will be held for those students who were unable to clear the exam this time.

Students who clear the CGBSE Class 12th result will be eligible to take admission in undergraduate programmes offered by colleges. This year classes in colleges and universities the classes will start late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per UGC guideline UG classes will begin in September. For degree admissions in other streams and other subjects, admission notice will be released soon. Students are suggested to check official websites for timely updates. The admission notification is also released in national and regional dailies.

CGBSE 10th pass students will take admission in Class 12th or intermediate courses.







