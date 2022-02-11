Search
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2022: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exams To Be Held Offline From March 2

CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will take place from March 2 to 30.

Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 1:58 pm IST
Source: Careers360
There will be one shift on all exam days.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 as per schedule in offline mode, as there is a drop in Covid-19 cases. CGBSE board exam dates were released in December 2021. According to the schedule, CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will take place from March 2 to 30.

The syllabus CG Board exams has been reduced by almost 30 per cent after taking into account that many schools and students could not complete the syllabus due to online learning in the COVID-19 pandemic, as per reports.

Students need to submit at least 2 assignments out of the total 6 as given in the projects section in order to be eligible to appear in CGBSE 10th, 12th exams. Those who fail to submit at least 2 assignments, might not be allowed to appear for board exams, it said.

There will be one shift on all exam days. Timings will be from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am. Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am.

The exams will continue even if a holiday is announced by the state government. However, exam dates may be changed due to COVID-19, the board had earlier said.

Download Chhattisgarh CGBSE board exam 2022 time table

CGBSE Class 10 Date Sheet

March 3: First Language

March 5: Second Language

March 8: Social Science

March 10: Science

March 12: Organised retailing, Information Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Healthcare, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware

March 15: Maths

March 21: Third Language

March 23: Music, Drawing and Painting

CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet

