CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Release Date, Time, Official Website

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The CG Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 date is likely to be announced by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today, May 10. CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal on Monday, May 9, told Careers360 that the result date for both 10th and 12th exams can be notified on May 10, and the results will be announced by next Saturday, May 14. "The Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 date may be notified tomorrow. The results will be announced by Saturday, May 14 and will be available on the official website- cgbse.nic.in," the official said.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year which was concluded in March. The Chhattisgarh Board will release the CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 on the official website- cgbse.nic.in.

To check and download the CGBSE results, students will have to use their roll numbers as mentioned in their CG Board exam admit cards. Once results appeared on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced that the toppers will get a free 'helicopter ride'. CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase."

Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exam was 97.43 per cent, while the pass percentage for 10th recorded 100 per cent.