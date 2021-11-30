  • Home
  • Education
  • CET For UG, PG Courses In Central Universities May Be Held From 2022-2023 Through NTA: UGC

CET For UG, PG Courses In Central Universities May Be Held From 2022-2023 Through NTA: UGC

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in central universities may be conducted from the academic session 2022-2023.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 6:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUCET Result 2021 Announced; Download Scorecard At Cucet.nta.nic.in
CUCET 2021 Final Answer Key Out; Check Marking Scheme
CUCET 2021: NTA Releases Answer Keys, Raise Objections Till October 5
CUCET 2021: NTA Extends Application Deadline, Adds More Exam Centres
CUCET 2021 From September 15; Check Application Steps; List Of Participating Universities
NTA Begins Registration For Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021)
CET For UG, PG Courses In Central Universities May Be Held From 2022-2023 Through NTA: UGC
CET for UG and PG courses in central universities may be conducted from 2022
New Delhi:

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in central universities may be conducted from the academic session 2022-2023 through the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to the UGC.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also said that for admission in PhD programme NET score shall be used, wherever feasible.
"Accordingly, all central universities are advised to take appropriate measures for the Common Entrance Test from the academic session 2022-2023. These tests would be conducted in minimum 13 languages in which NTA is already conducting JEE and NEET examinations," the UGC said in a letter to vice-chancellors of all universities.

"The Common Entrance Test may also be adopted by the willing state/private universities/deemed to be universities," the commission said.
The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, had proposed a CET for all universities through the NTA which will serve as a premier, expert, autonomous testing organisation to offer high-quality common aptitude test, as well as specialised common subject exams in the sciences, humanities, languages, arts, and vocational subjects in higher education institutions.

A committee was constituted to look into the matter and to suggest the modalities for conducting the test for central universities. "The committee held several rounds of discussions regarding the modalities in details for conducting the CET. Thereafter, a meeting was held with the vice-chancellors of all central universities on November 21 to discuss the recommendations of the panel," it said.

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that admission to universities will be based on a common entrance test from 2021 academic session but the plan could not take off due to challenges posed by COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Central Universities Common Entrance Test 2017
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Kashmir Province, Check Schedule
JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Kashmir Province, Check Schedule
UGC Scholarships 2021: Application Process Ends Today, Important Details
UGC Scholarships 2021: Application Process Ends Today, Important Details
Two Delhi Institutes, IIT, National Law University, Collaborate For Law And Technology Research
Two Delhi Institutes, IIT, National Law University, Collaborate For Law And Technology Research
CBSE Class 10 Exam LIVE: 'Balanced Paper', Check Social Science Paper Analysis Of Term 1
Live | CBSE Class 10 Exam LIVE: 'Balanced Paper', Check Social Science Paper Analysis Of Term 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................