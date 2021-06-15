  • Home
MHT CET Could Be Held By 1st Week Of August: Maharashtra Minister

The CET or the common entrance test for professional courses after Class 12th in Maharashtra could be held in the last week of July or first week of August, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said here on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 15, 2021 10:55 pm IST

Maharashtra CET could be held in the last week of July or first week of August
Nagpur:

The CET or the Common Entrance Test for professional courses after Class 12th in Maharashtra could be held in the last week of July or first week of August, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he also said that in-person classes in colleges will not start as of now, considering the pandemic situation.

"The CET can be held in July last week or the first week of August," he said. The state government had already filled up around 1,200 of 4,084 college teachers' posts which a high-power committee had recommended but the process halted due to COVID-19, he said.

This recruitment will resume soon, Mr Samant said. A long-standing demand of contractual teachers in government-aided colleges that they be paid at par with teachers in private universities will be fulfilled soon, he informed.

As to when physical or in-person classes will start in colleges, Samant said colleges can not open in the present situation and online classes will continue. The state disaster management authority, headed by the chief minister, will review the situation, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

