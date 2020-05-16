  • Home
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education had previously scheduled all CETs in the month of May.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 16, 2020 10:34 am IST

CET 2020: Telangana Extends The Last Date Of Application Till May 31
Telangana CETs 2020
Image credit: Shhutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date for payment of fee and submission of online application of all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) without late fee upto May 31.

The website says, “All CETS stand postponed.”

In a previous notification, the council had extended the last date of application submission without late fee till May 15.

The council will announce the new dates later.

Initially, TSCHE had decided to postpone the CETs 2020 when the Telangana Government had announced the lockdown till April 30.

Earlier, the council had scheduled all the CETs in the month of May to make sure that they didn't clash with any other national entrance exams. Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test 2020 (TS EAMCET 2020) was scheduled to be held on May 4, 5, 7, 9 and 11.

TSCHE conducts several entrance exams including Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology (ECET), Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET), Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET), Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET), and Education Common Entrance Test (Ed CET).

