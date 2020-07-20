  • Home
Centre's JEE Main and NEET test app "National Test Abhyas" has been downloaded more than 13 lakh times. The app was launched on May 19 and is being managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous testing organization that conducts entrance examinations for admission/ fellowship in higher

Education | Written By Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 12:13 pm IST

National Test Abhyas App: The app is available on Google PlayStore for download.
New Delhi:

Centre’s JEE Main and NEET test app “National Test Abhyas” has been downloaded more than 13 lakh times. The app was launched on May 19 and is being managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous testing organization that conducts entrance examinations for admission and fellowship in higher educational institutions.

As per the data accessed by NDTV, on July 19, the day when the app completes exact 2 months of being launched, a total of 10,53,459 students have enrolled and signed up for the tests. The app has more than 32 lakh attendance till date and students have spent 42.4 lakh hours on the app so far.

More than 50% of the students who have downloaded the app have attempted the tests, the data reveals.

In cities like Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru the app has been downloaded for over 50,000 times.

In order to gauge the usability of the app in rural and urban areas, a profile section will be added to the app where students have to give details of their educational institutions and the area they belong to.

The agency is also planning to improve the feedback functionality in the app to help students view the correct attempts, incorrect attempts, unattempted questions and marked for review attempts separately.

Recently the 31 Hindi language tests were added to the app after considering requests from the students. “Students preferring Hindi medium have been requesting to launch tests in Hindi language in order to help in their preparation. Now students preferring Hindi language will be able to practice for the exam easily,” the Education Minister had said.

The app is available on Google PlayStore for download.

National Testing Agency (NTA)
