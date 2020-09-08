  • Home
  • Education
  • Centre To Set Up New Kendriya Vidyalaya In IIT Indore Campus

Centre To Set Up New Kendriya Vidyalaya In IIT Indore Campus

The Kendriya Vidyalayas Sangathan will launch a new school in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore campus.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 8, 2020 6:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Literacy Day 2020: Ministry Of Education Celebrates 54th International Literacy Day
NEP 2020 Encourages Privatisation, Hurts Spirit Of Cooperative Federalism: Jharkhand Chief Minister
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Praises Education Team After Delhi Ranked 2nd Best in Literacy Rate
NEP 2020 Undermines Role Of States, Bengal Not Implementing It For Time Being: Minister
Haryana Government To Conduct Trial Classes In Two Schools
Collective Responsibility That NEP Is Implemented In Letter And Spirit: Prime Minister Modi
Centre To Set Up New Kendriya Vidyalaya In IIT Indore Campus
New Kendriya Vidyalaya In IIT Indore Campus
New Delhi:

The Central Government will set up a new Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in the campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore. With the inroduction of this new KV at IIT Indore campus, the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas has increased to 1,242. The admission process to this Kendriya Vidyalaya in IIT Indore campus will be as per the schedule prescribed for this academic session.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announced that the country's 1,242nd Kendriya Vidyalaya will be set up in IIT Indore campus. Mr Pokhriyal said the move will be a "unique combination of higher and school education".

Mr Nishank further added: "I am very happy to share that a new name is going to be added to the vast chain of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The orders are being issued today (Tuesday) to open a Central School in the campus of IIT Indore."

"I believe that the establishment of Central School in the campus of IIT Indore will be a unique combination of higher and school education. Warmest congratulations to all the students and parents who are going to be benefited," he further tweeted.

Click here for more Education News
Kendriya Vidayalayas Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
HPBOSE Open School Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Know How To Check
HPBOSE Open School Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Know How To Check
JEE Cut Off 2020: States Accepting JEE Main Scores For B.Tech Admissions
JEE Cut Off 2020: States Accepting JEE Main Scores For B.Tech Admissions
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here
Literacy Day 2020: Ministry Of Education Celebrates 54th International Literacy Day
Literacy Day 2020: Ministry Of Education Celebrates 54th International Literacy Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................