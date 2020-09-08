New Kendriya Vidyalaya In IIT Indore Campus

The Central Government will set up a new Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in the campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore. With the inroduction of this new KV at IIT Indore campus, the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas has increased to 1,242. The admission process to this Kendriya Vidyalaya in IIT Indore campus will be as per the schedule prescribed for this academic session.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announced that the country's 1,242nd Kendriya Vidyalaya will be set up in IIT Indore campus. Mr Pokhriyal said the move will be a "unique combination of higher and school education".

Mr Nishank further added: "I am very happy to share that a new name is going to be added to the vast chain of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The orders are being issued today (Tuesday) to open a Central School in the campus of IIT Indore."

"I believe that the establishment of Central School in the campus of IIT Indore will be a unique combination of higher and school education. Warmest congratulations to all the students and parents who are going to be benefited," he further tweeted.