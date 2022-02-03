Centre Says No To One-Time Absorption Of Delhi University Ad-Hoc Teachers

There are a total of 4,267 temporary and ad-hoc teachers in various colleges of Delhi University

The centre has said no to regularisation of Delhi University ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis through one-time absorption, as the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations do not have any such provision.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Rajya Sabha member Abdul Wahab on Wednesday asked the Education Ministry if the government is considering regularization of services of ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis via one-time absorption.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in his reply informed that appointment of staff at DU colleges is a subject matter of the governing body of the colleges.

“The appointment of teaching staff in various colleges/institutions are made by the Governing Body of the Colleges on the recommendation of the Selection Committee envisaged under Ordinance XVIII of the University in consonance with the eligibility criteria laid down in the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018,” the minister said.

“The UGC Regulations, 2018 do not have any provision for regularization of services of temporary/adhoc teachers on permanent basis through one-time absorption,” the minister added.

The data released by the Ministry shows that there are a total of 4,267 temporary and ad-hoc teachers in various colleges of Delhi University.

Online Plea For President’s Intervention

Meanwhile, Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president has started an online campaign seeking President Ram Nath Kovind’s intervention for one time absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers.

The petition to President Kovind, who is a visitor to the university, claimed that assistant professors have been languishing in various colleges and departments of the university amid job and social insecurity.

"This is a serious concern of these teachers who are working on ad-hoc/ temporary basis on full-time, approved, sanctioned and substantive posts. If their concern is not addressed in a proper and time-bound manner, it will prove disastrous for their careers and teaching-learning process in the Delhi University," the petition reads.