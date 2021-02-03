  • Home
  • Education
  • Centre Revises Post Matric Scholarship Scheme For SC Students

Centre Revises Post Matric Scholarship Scheme For SC Students

Post Matric Scholarship Scheme For SC Students: The revised scheme has been aimed at creating an impact on the poorest Scheduled Caste households.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 3, 2021 2:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Yoga Education: List Of Courses Offered By Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Delhi
DU Organises Seminar On Academic Campus And Border Security; Union Minister Jitendra Singh Addresses Students
National Defence College Starts 61st Course With 110 Participants
NIT Rourkela To Work Towards Uplift Of Backward Districts Of Odisha
Odisha To Resume Offline Classes For Pre-Final Year UG, First Year PG Students From February 10
Private University Offers Modern Medicine Course Without NMC Approval, UGC Warns Against Taking Admission
Centre Revises Post Matric Scholarship Scheme For SC Students
Centre Revises Post Matric Scholarship Scheme For SC Students
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Union Government has revised the funding pattern of the Post Matric Scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students. The government has adopted a ratio of 60:40 sharing between the Centre and States and Union Territories (90 per cent in case of North Eastern States) of the average demand for the scheme for three years period 2017-18 to 2019-20, with an annual increase of five per cent each year. The revised scheme has been aimed at creating an impact on the poorest Scheduled Caste households to be identified by the governments of the states and Union Territories.

The total annual assistance to be provided to students under the scheme would be the entire non-refundable tuition fees of the course, and academic allowance as per the rates fixed for the course group, a statement issued in this regard said.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 2, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said: “Starting from 2021-22, the Central share in the scheme would be released on DBT mode directly into the bank accounts of the students.” The decision to adopt the DBT mode has been made to minimise frauds.

The scheme, based on the principles of timely delivery, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency, will be run through an online platform with robust cyber security measures eliminating any chance of misappropriation of the funds, the minister added.

Awareness drives will also be undertaken by the state governments and Union Territory Administrations about the post matric scholarship schemes for students of Scheduled Caste through the Gram Panchayats’ notice boards, school committees, discussions in the parent- teacher association meetings and other public awareness measures. These awareness drives will also prevent misuse.

Click here for more Education News
Scheduled Caste Students Central Sector Scholarship Scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Yoga Education: List Of Courses Offered By Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Delhi
Yoga Education: List Of Courses Offered By Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Delhi
ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Likely On February 7, 8: Official
ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Likely On February 7, 8: Official
DU Organises Seminar On Academic Campus And Border Security; Union Minister Jitendra Singh Addresses Students
DU Organises Seminar On Academic Campus And Border Security; Union Minister Jitendra Singh Addresses Students
GPAT 2021 Application Correction Window Open; Details Here
GPAT 2021 Application Correction Window Open; Details Here
CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Check Here
CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Check Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................