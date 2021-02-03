Image credit: Shutterstock Centre Revises Post Matric Scholarship Scheme For SC Students

The Union Government has revised the funding pattern of the Post Matric Scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students. The government has adopted a ratio of 60:40 sharing between the Centre and States and Union Territories (90 per cent in case of North Eastern States) of the average demand for the scheme for three years period 2017-18 to 2019-20, with an annual increase of five per cent each year. The revised scheme has been aimed at creating an impact on the poorest Scheduled Caste households to be identified by the governments of the states and Union Territories.

The total annual assistance to be provided to students under the scheme would be the entire non-refundable tuition fees of the course, and academic allowance as per the rates fixed for the course group, a statement issued in this regard said.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 2, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said: “Starting from 2021-22, the Central share in the scheme would be released on DBT mode directly into the bank accounts of the students.” The decision to adopt the DBT mode has been made to minimise frauds.

The scheme, based on the principles of timely delivery, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency, will be run through an online platform with robust cyber security measures eliminating any chance of misappropriation of the funds, the minister added.

Awareness drives will also be undertaken by the state governments and Union Territory Administrations about the post matric scholarship schemes for students of Scheduled Caste through the Gram Panchayats’ notice boards, school committees, discussions in the parent- teacher association meetings and other public awareness measures. These awareness drives will also prevent misuse.