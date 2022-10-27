Centre, Rajasthan Government Focusing On Health Sector; Huge Increase In MBBS Seats, Says Chief Minister

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the central and state governments have focused on the health sector and there has been a big increase in the number of seats in medical courses. The Chief Minister said the initiative to increase medical seats in colleges across the country was taken by the Congress-led UPA government. "Fortunately, the NDA government carried it forward. Therefore, the number of (medical) colleges in country is increasing," he said. Soon, Congress-ruled Rajasthan will have a medical college in each of its 33 districts, Mr Gehlot said, adding industrialist Gautam Adani had recently announced plans to construct medical colleges in two districts of the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking during a meeting with the principals of medical colleges and other officials of the state government. He also reviewed the implementation of various schemes of the state government and delivery of health services in hospitals. "Seats of MBBS, MD have increased. This is a kind of a revolution. Tell me, did we think 10 years ago that this kind of change would come? There used to be 50-100 seats in medical colleges," Mr Gehlot said.

"Today, such a big jump (in number of medical seats) is there in the country. The attention of the central and state governments has gone towards the medical sector. he said. The chief minister said the principals of medical colleges bear the responsibility of ensuring quality education for students who would become doctors. He said the state government has introduced schemes like Chiranjeevi health insurance under which free treatment is provided to people in government hospitals. He reiterated his demand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the scheme across the country. Such initiatives providing social security to people during times of high inflation are required.

Mr Gehlot also directed authorities to ensure cleanliness and improve existing facilities in state government hospitals. He suggested that hospital authorities should impose fines on spitting and littering, work on reducing long queues, and focus on improving cleanliness and hygiene so that quality services are given to visitors. The Chief Minister said there should be healthy competition between government hospitals for cleanliness and maintenance.

He said private hospitals are “looting” the public and there should be a check on it. He said private hospitals work with commercial objectives, but they should have a humanitarian approach. Expressing displeasure over the complaints of poor maintenance of facilities like toilets in several hospitals, the chief minister said there should be no compromise with cleanliness, and bed sheets should be changed daily. Innovations are needed to handle these things, he said.

Hospitals should implement and follow a code of conduct so that the facilities and management could be improved and quality services be seamlessly delivered to patients. Underlining the importance of research, Gehlot said the US is ahead in medical services because of the extensive research by the doctors there. This practice should also be followed here, he said. Officers should study more about post-Covid complications, Gehlot said, adding that whenever he comes across new information related to coronavirus, he shares it on social media to educate people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)