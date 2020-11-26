Centre Plans To Introduce Cyber Safety Measures In School Syllabus

In a bid to formulate a National Cyber Security Strategy document, the Government of India has decided to begin with cyber security awareness from the school level by introducing cyber safety measures in the syllabus. It also aims to progressively include offensive and defensive aspects of the same at IIT/Higher Education level.

In this regard, all the Higher Educational Institutions have been instructed to take appropriate action on the implementation of the cyber security awareness plans. “HEls may further encourage, promote and facilitate the academic fraternity to work on cyber-security start-ups and conduct of hackathons. This may also be brought to the notice of colleges affiliated to your university,” the notice read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme aired on August 30, emphasised on the need of availing the right kind of toys for children and using them as a learning resource. This called for strengthening the domestic design and manufacturing base of toys in the country.

“National Education Policy 2020 envisages the integration of toys and education to promote happy learning and enhance the learning outcomes of the students,” the notification said.

Currently, the Ministry of Education is planning to organise a ‘Toy Hackathon’ in order to conceptualise and create prototypes of toys that are economical, affordable, environmentally safe, with exceptional high quality and at the same time impart desired education.

The Vice-Chancellors of all the Universities and Principals of the Colleges have been asked to collect the details of faculty and students of the respective Institutions who have either published or undertaken research projects related to the play integrated learning. The outcomes of these research work may be incorporated in the implementation plan of NEP 2020.

"All HEls are further requested to encourage, promote and facilitate the academic fraternity to undertake research in toy-based learning. HEls may share the completed research projects and publications along with the details of researchers/contributors on UGC’s University Activity Monitoring portal (UAMP) by December,” the notice read.