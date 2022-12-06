"Centre Must Relax Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main, Advanced 2023," Says Karti Chidambaram

Image credit: Representational image/ Careers360 JEE Main 2023 notification will be released soon

JEE Main, Advanced 2023: The Centre should relax the eligibility criteria for students appearing for the JEE Main and Advanced exams in 2023. In a letter to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MP Karti P Chidambaram mentioned that due to technical glitches in both JEE Main, Advanced exams last year, several candidates experienced discrepancies in their response sheet as well as errors in result. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Registration Process, Tentative Exam Date And Time

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Apart from technical glitches, several students could not appear for the exam as their exam centre got changed at the last moment without prior intimation via SMS or mail. "A significant number of students who fell prey to these difficulties in JEE Main or JEE Advanced were availing their last attempt at these exams this year. For students who graduated Class 12 in 2020, it was their last attempt at both JEE Main, Advanced this year, and for those that graduated in 2021, it was their last attempt at JEE Advanced this year," it read. ALSO READ | 'Conduct JEE Mains In April': Worried JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Request On Twitter

A large number of JEE2022 aspirants were denied the opportunity to a fair exam due to technical glitches/other issues beyond their control. As a one time measure, GOI must look into relaxing the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023 I’ve written to @dpradhanbjp ⁦@EduMinOfIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zp20PcHjve — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 2, 2022

"Both the sessions of the JEE Main exam 2022 held in June- July were marred with a multitude of technical glitches such as computer systems getting shutdown multiple times, frozen screen for several minutes, questions taking too long to load, incomplete questions etc. These glitches denied the candidates a fair attempt at the exam, which resulted in many candidates witnessing huge decrements in their score/ percentile," the letter read. Similar, technical glitches were experienced by the candidates during the JEE Advanced 2022 exam held in August, it added. READ MORE | JEE Main 2023: Topic-Wise Books On Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2023 notification is expected to be released this week, the application process is likely to begin by Sunday, December 11. The exam dates for session one and two will be available at the JEE Main notification. Last year, JEE Main was held in two sessions- June 20 and June 29 and from July 21 to 30, 2022.