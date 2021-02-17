  • Home
The foundation stone of six LHPs was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2021, at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 17, 2021 11:53 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on February 16 launched an enrolment module for TECHNOGRAHIS – students from IITs, NITs, engineering, planning and architecture colleges, faculty members, academicians. This module will enable them to visit six Light Housing Projects (LHPs) across the country. Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA, launched the module via video conferencing.

The foundation stone of six LHPs was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2021, at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow. LHPs are being built as part of the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC- India) initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Launching the module, Mr Mishra said that candidates can register themselves to visit live laboratories at six Light House Project (LHP) sites for learning, consultation, generation of ideas and solutions, experimentation, innovation, and technical awareness. The ministry is promoting six LHPs as live laboratories.

“This will help them in getting a first-hand account of the technologies being used and in turn, they can adapt and adopt them as per their requirements in the construction sector for a ‘Make in India’ approach”, Mr Misra added.

Mr Mishra also launched the first volume of LHP e-newsletter which captures the progress of the projects at each location. Twelve such e-newsletters will be released every month to inform the students, faculty, stakeholders and public about the development works through write-ups and photographs.

