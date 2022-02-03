Centre Issues New Guidelines On Reopening Schools; Here In Details

Centre has issued new guidelines on school reopening

The Union Government has issued new guidelines on reopening of schools, colleges across the country. As per the revised guidelines, the centre has allowed states to decide whether parental consent required by schools students to attend physical classes.

“State and UT governments may decide at their level whether their schools are required to take the consent of the parents of the students attending the physical classes,” the guidelines mentioned. Earlier, the parental consent was mandatory for children to attend school.

The revised guidelines also focused on smooth transition from online to classroom learning through bridge courses, focusing on students who need extra interventions and to implement remedial programmes. The states and union territories have been asked to include these modified guidelines in the existing school standard operating procedures (SoPs) at the time of reopening their schools.

As Covid cases continue to decline, schools, colleges in several states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana were started reopening from February 1, while in West Bengal, the schools, colleges were reopened from February 3.

The schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh will reopen from February 6, while the decision on schools reopening in Delhi will be taken by DDMA on Friday, February 4.