  • Centre Grants 265 DNB Post-Graduate Medical Seats To Jammu And Kashmir

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at present there exists more than 250 PG seats across 20 districts in phase 1 of the expansion plan

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 1:14 pm IST

Centre has granted 265 DNB PG medical seats
Image credit: shutterstock.com

In sync with Prime Minister’s vision of “Health for All”, the Centre has granted 265 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) postgraduate medical seats to government hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir across 20 districts. The step will not only benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the doctors there will get an opportunity to get trained in their own region. "With the vision of providing trained specialists in almost every district of Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with NBEMS took a lead role and ensured that several postgraduate seats of NBEMS are granted to various government hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir," the health ministry release read.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at present, there exists more than 250 PG seats across 20 districts in phase 1 of the expansion plan. "Two more PG seats will be granted in the second phase. Furthermore, 50% of the PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors to provide them the opportunity for postgraduate training," the release read. READ MORE | NBE Announces DNB Final Theory Exam Dates

For various medical entrance examinations, Centre has increased the number of examination centres in the union territory itself due to which candidates of Jammu and Kashmir will not have to travel to other states to appear in the entrance examinations, it read.

