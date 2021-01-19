  • Home
Centre For Networking Intelligence At IISc Gets New Networking Lab

The lab, developed in collaboration with Cisco, has a network test-bed that will enable researchers and students to develop applications, algorithms, and experiments in emerging areas in communication and computer networking.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 19, 2021 5:40 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bengaluru:

The Centre for Networked Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has got a new state-of-the-art networking lab recently. The lab, housed in IISc's Department of Electrical Communication Engineering, was inaugurated by Krishna Sundaresan, Vice President, Engineering, Cisco India and SAARC, an IISc said in a statement.

The lab, developed in collaboration with Cisco, has a network test-bed that will enable researchers and students to develop applications, algorithms, and experiments in emerging areas in communication and computer networking such as software-defined networking, network function virtualisation, and network slicing, the IISc said.

According to the institute, the test-bed is equipped with network control, management, and analytics platforms (Cisco DNAC centre), wireless controller, enterprise switches and routers, WiFi-6 access points, and an identity management suite.

