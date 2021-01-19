Centre For Networking Intelligence At IISc Gets New Networking Lab
The lab, developed in collaboration with Cisco, has a network test-bed that will enable researchers and students to develop applications, algorithms, and experiments in emerging areas in communication and computer networking.
The Centre for Networked Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has got a new state-of-the-art networking lab recently. The lab, housed in IISc's Department of Electrical Communication Engineering, was inaugurated by Krishna Sundaresan, Vice President, Engineering, Cisco India and SAARC, an IISc said in a statement.
The lab, developed in collaboration with Cisco, has a network test-bed that will enable researchers and students to develop applications, algorithms, and experiments in emerging areas in communication and computer networking such as software-defined networking, network function virtualisation, and network slicing, the IISc said.
According to the institute, the test-bed is equipped with network control, management, and analytics platforms (Cisco DNAC centre), wireless controller, enterprise switches and routers, WiFi-6 access points, and an identity management suite.
