Centre For Networking Intelligence At IISc Gets New Networking Lab

The Centre for Networked Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has got a new state-of-the-art networking lab recently. The lab, housed in IISc's Department of Electrical Communication Engineering, was inaugurated by Krishna Sundaresan, Vice President, Engineering, Cisco India and SAARC, an IISc said in a statement.

The lab, developed in collaboration with Cisco, has a network test-bed that will enable researchers and students to develop applications, algorithms, and experiments in emerging areas in communication and computer networking such as software-defined networking, network function virtualisation, and network slicing, the IISc said.

According to the institute, the test-bed is equipped with network control, management, and analytics platforms (Cisco DNAC centre), wireless controller, enterprise switches and routers, WiFi-6 access points, and an identity management suite.

