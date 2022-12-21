Centre Asks States To Include Chapter On 'Prevention Of Food Wastage' In School Syllabi

  • Home
The government has also carried out publicity campaigns through the print and electronic media from time to time to sensitize people against food wastage.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 21, 2022 7:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Centre has asked state governments to include a chapter on 'prevention of food wastage' in the school syllabi to create awareness among young students, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government has carried out publicity campaigns through the print and electronic media from time to time to sensitize people against food wastage.

"In addition, States/UTs were advised by Central Government to include a chapter on prevention of food wastage in the school syllabi in order to inculcate awareness amongst young students and sensitize them on the subject," he said.

Further, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a social initiative known as “Save Food Share Food” to help promote donation of surplus food and reduce food waste by integrating various food distribution agencies and other stakeholders.

FSSAI has also notified Food Safety and Standards (Recovery and Distribution of Surplus Food) Regulations, 2019 which specify the responsibilities of food donors and surplus food distribution organizations so that the donated food remains safe for human consumption, he added.

