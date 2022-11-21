  • Home
Centre Aiming For 50% GER In Higher Education By 2035; Credit System For Sports Soon: Dharmendra Pradhan

According to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, NCrF will recognise applied aspects of knowledge and skills, and soon "there will be credit system for sports."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 1:02 pm IST

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the workshop at IIT Delhi
Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp

The National Credit Framework will be a key for attaining centre's goal to achieve 50 per cent gross enrollment rate (GER) in higher education by 2035. "National Credit Framework will be a key for enhancing the economic convertibility of education, bringing a vast majority of our population under the fold of formal education and skilling, achieving GER targets and accelerating India’s march towards becoming a $5 trillion economy," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

In his address at the National Credit Framework (NCrF) workshop at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi), the minister said that NCrF will recognise applied aspects of knowledge and skills, and soon "there will be credit system for sports."

Talking about digital credit framework, the minister mentioned Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), where students can digitally deposit and update his acdemic and skill proficiency on the skill india portal.

In his address, the minister highlighted the need of both academic and skill capability of a student. "At present, 27 per cent of the students are in higher education. Among the 27 per cent, 40 per cent of the students are in professional courses like Engineering, Medical, while the remaining 60 per cent are in other streams which have less job opportunity," he said.

The minister advised students to focus on skill development along with increasing academic qualification. "Most of the experts who aid police in solving the hacking and cyber crime cases are school dropouts and not IIT graduates" he said.

