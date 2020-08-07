Centralization Of Education In NEP Harmful To Federalism: Student Body

Centralization Of Education In NEP Harmful To Federalism: Student MSF

The new education policy, due to its power-centric nature, undermines the Indian federal principles, says the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF). The organisation has also said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is formulated based on interests of certain groups without considering diverse opinions and without having debates in the parliament.

The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved the NEP 2020, replacing the 34-year old policy of year 1986.

“While entire world focuses on internationalization of education system, the new education policy of India goes back to localization incorporating the Sangh Parivar ideas into the curriculum,” the MSF said in a statement.

“By dissolving all existing regulatory bodies such as UGC, AlCTE and NAAC, and uniting them under one body is nothing but sheer centralization of power, a fundamental characteristic of fascism,” it claimed.

The student body also said the formation of the National Research Foundation to control over research and of the National Testing Agency to control the admissions to central universities will spoil the academic liberty and flexibility, and can be misused politically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new National Education Policy focuses on 'how to think', while the education system till now in the country emphasised on 'what to think'. He also said that there were no major changes in the country's education system over the years. As a result, instead of promoting values of curiosity and imagination, herd mentality was being encouraged.

The prime minister made these remarks while delivering the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy' via video link.