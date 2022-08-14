  • Home
  • Education
  • Central University Of Odisha Opens Centre To Impart Digital Literacy To Tribal Students

Central University Of Odisha Opens Centre To Impart Digital Literacy To Tribal Students

The Central University of Odisha launched a tribal digital literacy programme at its campus in collaboration with the Forum for Integrated Development and Research to improve digital skills and literacy among the tribal youth.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 14, 2022 2:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan: Sudhi Rajeev Appointed VC Of Haridev Joshi University Of Journalism and Mass Communication
NIT Rourkela 19th Convocation: Dharmendra Pradhan Awards Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees To 1,555 Students
Textile Ministry Plans To Start Hybrid Courses In NIFT
Surana Group To Set Up International School At Outlay Of Over Rs 100 Crore
IIT Kanpur Develops Application To Assist Children Diagnosed With Dyslexia, Dysgraphia
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To July 2022 Session
Central University Of Odisha Opens Centre To Impart Digital Literacy To Tribal Students
Koraput Central University Opens Centre To Impart Digital Literacy To Tribal Students
Image credit: Careers360

To improve digital skills and literacy among tribal youth, the Central University of Odisha launched a tribal digital literacy programme at its campus in collaboration with the Forum for Integrated Development and Research (FIDR), Bhubaneswar. The unit will be operational at the Centre for Tribal Welfare and Community Development (CTWCD) of the University at Koraput to train the youth belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), Other Backward Caste (OBC), and other marginalised communities of Koraput district on digital skills.

The centre was formally inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor in charge of the University, Professor Sharat Kumar Palita along with the founder chairman of FIDR, Charudatta Panigrahy. Mr Palita said that the launching of the programme is a landmark event in the sense that it offers hope for the marginalized sections of the Koraput district to be digital literate, a step towards self-employability. Though the programme starts with some basic computer courses, it will offer higher courses in future.

Mr Panigrahy emphasized on the development of the livelihood of the people of backward regions by referring to Atma Nirbhar Bharat launched by the Government of India. He was optimistic that this programme will benefit the local people and their socioeconomic parameters will increase. Director of ST, Guha Poonam highlighted the rich tribal culture, art, craft, tradition and education. Appreciating the university’s effort towards imparting digital education in Koraput, she hoped that this programme should be a game changer in tribal development. She highlighted various schemes and projects for integrated tribal development and assured assistance from the state government whenever necessary.

Local MLA Raghuram Padal highlighted the importance of education for all-round development. He said, “the university is successfully creating the aspiration level of people in the Koraput region on higher education. Majority of students of this region took admission in CUO to get their higher education”. The Tribal Digital Literacy Centre aims to provide computer knowledge to the marginalized sections of the society in the age group of 16-25 years free of cost for a period of three years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Digital Learning Central University of Orissa
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Independence Day 2022: Top Quotes On Education By Freedom Fighters
Independence Day 2022: Top Quotes On Education By Freedom Fighters
TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
Uttar Pradesh Government To Set Up War Room In Lucknow To Curb Copying In Exams
Uttar Pradesh Government To Set Up War Room In Lucknow To Curb Copying In Exams
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Release Date And Time Updates
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Release Date And Time Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................