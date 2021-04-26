Central University Of Kashmir Postpones Exams Scheduled From April 27

  • Home
CUK exams: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has postponed all examinations scheduled to begin from tomorrow, April 27 until further notice. The new dates will be announced later.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 7:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CUK exams postponed, new dates will be announced later (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has postponed all examinations scheduled to begin from tomorrow, April 27 until further notice. The new dates will be announced later.

“It is notified for the information of the concerned examinees that all examinations scheduled from 27-04-2021...are hereby postponed till further orders,” the university said.

On April 19, the university postponed different exams, including exams for MBA, MTech, LLM and for MA programmes until further notice.

On April 25, the Kashmir University postponed offline exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students and announced shutdown of the campus till April 28.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that all the University Offline PG and UG Examinations scheduled till May 2nd 2021 are hereby postponed, in view of the prevailing circumstances. The fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on. The main campus shall continue to remain closed upto and including Wednesday, April 28, 2021,” the Kashmir University said.

