Central University Of Karnataka UG Admission 2022: CUET UG, JEE Main Aspirants Can Apply Till September 30
The application process for Central University of Karnataka Undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores is underway.
CUK UG Admission 2022: The application process for Central University of Karnataka Undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores is underway. The candidates can register online for CUK UG admission through the official website- cukcuet.samarth.edu.in. The Central University of Karnataka is conducting the admission process for candidates who have passed CUET UG 2022 and IIT JEE main 2022 examinations. Aspiring candidates are required to register on the SAMARTH admission portal till September 30.
The university will release the list of registered candidates on October 3 (5 pm). The Central University of Karnataka will release the first provisional selection list on October 8, 2022. Shortlisted candidates can confirm their admission and pay the semester fee till October 12.
CUK Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Important Dates
- Start date of online registration: September 21, 2022
- Last date to register online: September 30, 2022
- Publication of registered candidates list: October 3, 2022
- Attending the grievances: October 3 to 6, 2022
- Verification of documents and preparation of merit lists: October 4 to 7, 2022
- Declaration of first provisional selection list: October 8, 2022
CUK Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website – cukcuet.samarth.edu.in
- On the homepage, go to the 'Admission' tab and select UG Admission
- Click on the 'Registration for UG Admissions Samarth Portal'
- Enter the log-in details and fill up the application form
- Pay the application processing fees and then click on submit
- Download and take a printout of the application form for further processing.