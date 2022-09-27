Central University Of Karnataka UG Admission 2022: CUET UG, JEE Main Aspirants Can Apply Till September 30

Central University of Karnataka UG admission 2022 underway at cukcuet.samarth.edu.in

CUK UG Admission 2022: The application process for Central University of Karnataka Undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores is underway. The candidates can register online for CUK UG admission through the official website- cukcuet.samarth.edu.in. The Central University of Karnataka is conducting the admission process for candidates who have passed CUET UG 2022 and IIT JEE main 2022 examinations. Aspiring candidates are required to register on the SAMARTH admission portal till September 30.

The university will release the list of registered candidates on October 3 (5 pm). The Central University of Karnataka will release the first provisional selection list on October 8, 2022. Shortlisted candidates can confirm their admission and pay the semester fee till October 12.

CUK Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

Start date of online registration: September 21, 2022

Last date to register online: September 30, 2022

Publication of registered candidates list: October 3, 2022

Attending the grievances: October 3 to 6, 2022

Verification of documents and preparation of merit lists: October 4 to 7, 2022

Declaration of first provisional selection list: October 8, 2022

CUK Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply