Central University Of Karnataka To Begin UG Admission 2022 Through CUET; Details Here

CUK UG Admission 2022: The Central University of Karnataka will now use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and will soon begin the admission process for the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have qualified for the CUET UG 2022 exam and are willing to take admission are required to register on the SAMARTH admission portal. The link for the CUK-SAMARTH portal will be active soon on the CUK website - cuk.ac.in.

Candidates from the General, Other Backward Caste (OBC) -Non-creamy layer, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The female category candidates need to pay Rs 250 and the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) category candidates need to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

The university in the official notification stated, “The merit list of the candidates whose applications are received with the prescribed registration fee will be displayed on the university website. The admission process will continue on the announced merit list only. Candidates will be admitted based on merit and the roster. Admissions will be explored until the required seats will be filled based on merit following the roster till the announced merit list gets exhausted.”

CUK offers six UG courses with an intake capacity of 40 for each programme. The UG programmes at CUK include BSc (Physics and Chemistry), BSc (Life Sciences and Geology), BSc (Mathematics and Computer Science), BSc or BA(Psychology and English), BSc or BA(Geography and History) and BA (Economics and Social Work).