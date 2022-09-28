  • Home
Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Tomorrow; Direct Link

Candidates can register online and fill in the application form through the official website- cuhcuet.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 28, 2022 7:51 pm IST

Candidates who have qualified for the CUET UG 2022 are eligible to take admission for the UG programmes.
Image credit: Careers360

CUH UG Admission 2022: The Central University Of Haryana(CUH) will close the application window for undergraduate (UG) admission for the academic session 2022-23 tomorrow, September 29. Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible to take admission at CUH for pursuing the UG programmes. Candidates can register online and fill in the application form through the official website- cuhcuet.samarth.edu.in.

Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022 Direct Link

Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

  • Start date of online registration: September 21, 2022
  • Last date to fill application form: September 29, 2022
  • Last date for choice filling and locking of choices: September 29, 2022
  • Merit list out: September 30, 2022
  • Counselling round one category-wise allotment list and offer of admission: October 4, 2022
  • Candidates satisfied with the round 1 allotment result can pay the admission fee from: October 4 to October 7, 2022.

Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022: Registration Steps

  • Visit the official website – cuhcuet.samarth.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’.
  • Candidates then need to fill in the CUET application number, date of birth, and captcha verification and register themselves.
  • Use the login credentials to fill in the application form, upload the required documents and pay the processing fee.
  • Download and take the printout of the application form for future reference.
Central University of Haryana, Mahendergarh
