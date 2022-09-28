Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Tomorrow; Direct Link

Image credit: Careers360 Candidates who have qualified for the CUET UG 2022 are eligible to take admission for the UG programmes.

CUH UG Admission 2022: The Central University Of Haryana(CUH) will close the application window for undergraduate (UG) admission for the academic session 2022-23 tomorrow, September 29. Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible to take admission at CUH for pursuing the UG programmes. Candidates can register online and fill in the application form through the official website- cuhcuet.samarth.edu.in.

Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022 Direct Link

Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

Start date of online registration: September 21, 2022

Last date to fill application form: September 29, 2022

Last date for choice filling and locking of choices: September 29, 2022

Merit list out: September 30, 2022

Counselling round one category-wise allotment list and offer of admission: October 4, 2022

Candidates satisfied with the round 1 allotment result can pay the admission fee from: October 4 to October 7, 2022.

Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022: Registration Steps