Central University Of Haryana Releases Revised Academic Calendar For Academic Sessions 2019-20 And 2020-21

Central University of Haryana has released the revised academic calendar of the university for academic sessions 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The Central University of Haryana has followed the recommendations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on “examinations and academic calendar in view of Covid-19 pandemic”.

Academic year 2019-20

According to the revised calendar adopted by the university, the finalisation of dissertation, project work, internship reports, e-labs, completion of syllabus, internal assessment, assignment and student placement drive will be conducted from May 16 to 31.

The summer vacations for both academic sessions 2019-20 and 2020-21 will be from June 1 to 30.

The examinations for terminal semester or year will be held between July 1 to 15. For intermediate semester or year, the exams will be conducted between July 16 to 31.

The evaluation and declaration of results for terminal semester or year will be done by July 31 and for intermediate semester or year by August 14.

Academic year 2020-21

Central University of Haryana will start the admission process for the academic year 2020-21 from August 1 to 31.

The classes for students of second, third and fourth year will begin from August 1 and fresh batch (first semester or year) will start from September 1.

The notification suggests that exams will be held in the conventional pen-and-paper mode and not online. Central University of Haryana's Vice-Chancellor, RC Kuhad, led the UGC committee that framed the guidelines on the academic calendar, disrupted by COVID-19.

UGC guidelines

The UGC had recommended commencement of new academic sessions for already enrolled students from August 1 and for the new students on September 1. To compensate for loss of days during lockdown, it had recommended a 6-day week pattern in universities.

UGC has also suggested that universities can adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in a shorter period of time and to reduce the examination time from three hours to two hours. The guidelines given by UGC were advisory in nature.