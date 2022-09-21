Central University Of Haryana Begins UG Admissions 2022 Through CUET; Details Here

Central University Of Haryana

UG Admission 2022: The Central University Of Haryana has started the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible to apply for CUH admission 2022. The Central University Of Haryana admission registration which started today, September 21, will continue till September 29, 2022. The official website of the university is cuhcuet.samarth.edu.in and candidates can apply through the university website.

The last date for choice filling and locking of choices is September 29. The merit list will be displayed on the CUH's website on September 30, 2022. The CUH counselling round one category-wise allotment list and offer of admission will release on October 4. Candidates satisfied with round 1 allotment result can pay the admission fee between October 4 and October 7, 2022. The CUH Haryana is conducting the UG admission in the following courses

Bachelor of Science (Honours)(BSc (Honours) in Psychology)

Integrated Degree (Sciences)(Physics)

Integrated Degree (Sciences)(Mathematics)

Integrated Degree (Sciences)(Chemistry)

Bachelor of Technology (Printing and Packaging Technology)

Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering)

Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering)

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering)

Bachelor of Vocation (Industrial Waste Management)

Bachelor of Vocation (Biomedical Sciences)

Bachelor of Vocation (Retail and Logistics Management)

CUH Haryana UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

Start date of online registration: September 21, 2022

Last date to fill application form: September 29, 2022

Last date of choice filling and locking: September 29, 2022

Display of merit list: September 30, 2022

CUH first round counselling: October 4, 2022

CUH second counselling: October 11, 2022

"All the candidates are required to register themselves online on the Central University Of Haryana website to participate in the online counselling," reads a statement. Applicants seeking admission to CUH UG programmes are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in taking admission.