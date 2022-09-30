  • Home
Central University Of Gujarat UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Today; Direct Link

Candidates can register online and fill in the application form through the official website- cugcuet.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 7:20 pm IST

GUC will close the application window for UG admission today, September 30.

CUG UG Admission 2022: The Central University of Gujarat (CUG) will close the application window for undergraduate (UG) admission for the academic session 2022-23 today, September 30. Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible to take admission at CUG for pursuing the UG programmes. Candidates can register online and fill in the application form through the official website- cugcuet.samarth.edu.in. Earlier, the last to apply for the UG programmes was September 24.

Gujarat Central University 2022 UG Admission Registration Direct Link

Candidates can apply for the Integrated degree (Social Management), Bachelor of Arts (Honours - Chinese) and Bachelor of Arts (Honours -German Studies) at the Gujarat Central University.

Gujarat Central University 2022: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website – cugcuet.samarth.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Login’.
  3. Candidates then need to fill in the CUET application number, password, and captcha verification and register themselves.
  4. Use the login credentials to fill in the application form, upload the required documents and pay the processing fee.
  5. Download and take the printout of the application form for future reference.
