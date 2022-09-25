Central University Of Gujarat Extends UG Admission 2022 Application Deadline
The Central University Of Gujarat has extended the application deadline for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic session 2022-23.
CUG UG Admission 2022: The Central University Of Gujarat has extended the application deadline for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible to apply for CUG admission 2022 till September 30. The official website of the university is cug.ac.in and candidates can apply online through the university website.
Earlier the last date for counselling registration and fee payment was September 24. Candidates of all the categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The university will release the merit list and list of provisionally eligible candidates on the CUG's website. The CUG Gujarat is conducting UG admissions in the following courses
- Integrated degree (Social Management)
- Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (Chinese)
- Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (German Studies)
CUG Gujarat UG Admission 2022: Important Dates
Start date of online registration: September 19, 2022
Last date to fill application form: September 30, 2022
Display of merit list: To be notified soon
Direct Link: CUG Gujarat UG Admission 2022
CUG Gujarat UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply
Visit the official website – cug.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the admissions 2022-23 and register with the required details
Log in again and fill up the application form
Pay the application processing fees and then click on submit
Download and take a printout of the application form for further processing.