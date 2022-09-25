  • Home
Central University Of Gujarat Extends UG Admission 2022 Application Deadline

The Central University Of Gujarat has extended the application deadline for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic session 2022-23.

Sep 25, 2022

CUG Gujarat University admission 2022 last date extended

CUG UG Admission 2022: The Central University Of Gujarat has extended the application deadline for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible to apply for CUG admission 2022 till September 30. The official website of the university is cug.ac.in and candidates can apply online through the university website.

Earlier the last date for counselling registration and fee payment was September 24. Candidates of all the categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The university will release the merit list and list of provisionally eligible candidates on the CUG's website. The CUG Gujarat is conducting UG admissions in the following courses

  • Integrated degree (Social Management)
  • Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (Chinese)
  • Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (German Studies)

Also Read|| UG Admission 2022: Central Universities Share Admission Calendar With UGC; Details Here

CUG Gujarat UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

  • Start date of online registration: September 19, 2022

  • Last date to fill application form: September 30, 2022

  • Display of merit list: To be notified soon

Direct Link: CUG Gujarat UG Admission 2022

CUG Gujarat UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website – cug.ac.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the admissions 2022-23 and register with the required details

  3. Log in again and fill up the application form

  4. Pay the application processing fees and then click on submit

  5. Download and take a printout of the application form for further processing.

Common University Entrance Test Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar
