Image credit: www.cug.ac.in Central University Of Gujarat Directs Students Not To Travel To University

The Central University of Gujarat (CUG) has directed its students not to travel to the university from their current locations “in view of the worsening situation in and around Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar due to increased COVID-19 infections”. Students will not be allowed entry to the university hostels till the situation arising out of COVID-19 becomes normal. The university will issue “specific instructions” in this regard as and when the situation improves.

A statement issued by the Central University of Gujarat said: “In view of the worsening situation in and around Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar due to increased COVID-19 infections, all students are herewith directed not to travel to the university from their current locations.”

It further added: “The university hostels and its allied services are not in operation and demand of any students who come and insist on accommodation there will not be entertained.”

“Specific instructions in this regard will be issued by the university authorities as and when the situation improves. Until then, entry of students in the university hostels is strictly forbidden in the interest of their health and safety,” the statement added.

Gujarat earlier announced the reopening of educational institutions in the state from November 23. However, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) in their social media handle today said: “The Gujarat Government has decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat from November 23 in the wake of the current Coronavirus situation.”

According to the state’s Health Department, Gujarat registered more than thousands of fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,92,982 on Thursday, while more than 1,100 patients recovered from the infection.