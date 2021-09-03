  • Home
  • Education
  • Central Universities To Work On Mission-Mode To Fill-Up 6,000 Vacant Posts By October: Dharmendra Pradhan

Central Universities To Work On Mission-Mode To Fill-Up 6,000 Vacant Posts By October: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday asked central universities to work on mission-mode to fill-up the 6,000 vacant posts by October, 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 3, 2021 7:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Congress Opposes Implementation Of National Education Policy
Teachers’ Day 2021: Speech Ideas For Students
23 IITs To Hold Research And Development Fair In November
Teachers' Day 2021: Five Things To Know About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Union Education Minister To Virtually Meet VCs Of Central Universities On September 3
Shiksha Parv: PM Modi To Address Teachers, Students, Education Stakeholders On September 7
Central Universities To Work On Mission-Mode To Fill-Up 6,000 Vacant Posts By October: Dharmendra Pradhan
The minister on September 3 held a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of central universities
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday asked central universities to work on mission-mode to fill-up the 6,000 vacant posts by October, 2021.

The minister on September 3 held a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of central universities through video conferencing. Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar, Secretary, Higher Education, Amit Khare, Chairman UGC, Prof DP Singh and senior officials of the Ministry and UGC attended the meeting.

Mr Pradhan asked the universities to create a framework for alumni endowment.

Addressing the participants, Mr Pradhan said the New Education Policy 2020 will play a crucial role in placing India at the top of the emerging new world order and universities should fulfil their responsibilities outlined in the NEP.

The minister stressed on making education a lot more vibrant and holistic and establishing India as a knowledge superpower.

Higher education institutions are key catalysts for promoting socio-economic development and for realising aspirations and national goals, the minister said.

Mr Pradhan appealed that universities should popularise and promote learning in Indian languages, and cultural heritage of India.

The Minister asked the universities to come up with strategies to make India fully literate, and help the country to meet its nutrition challenge during ‘Poshan Month’ as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Mr Pradhan requested VCs to encourage sports in their universities and make their students Job creators by promoting innovation and research in their campuses.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka Congress Opposes Implementation Of National Education Policy
Karnataka Congress Opposes Implementation Of National Education Policy
CISCE Releases Circular For Students Reappearing In ICSE, ISC Exams 2022
CISCE Releases Circular For Students Reappearing In ICSE, ISC Exams 2022
College Reopening 2021 Live: Latest Updates From Different Universities, States
Live | College Reopening 2021 Live: Latest Updates From Different Universities, States
Maharashtra Government Wants To Vaccinate School Staff Before Reopening: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Government Wants To Vaccinate School Staff Before Reopening: Ajit Pawar
Delhi Schools To Follow CBSE’s Two Term Pattern For Classes 9, 11: DoE
Delhi Schools To Follow CBSE’s Two Term Pattern For Classes 9, 11: DoE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................