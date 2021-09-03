Central Universities To Work On Mission-Mode To Fill-Up 6,000 Vacant Posts By October: Dharmendra Pradhan

The minister on September 3 held a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of central universities

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday asked central universities to work on mission-mode to fill-up the 6,000 vacant posts by October, 2021.

The minister on September 3 held a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of central universities through video conferencing. Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar, Secretary, Higher Education, Amit Khare, Chairman UGC, Prof DP Singh and senior officials of the Ministry and UGC attended the meeting.

Mr Pradhan asked the universities to create a framework for alumni endowment.

Addressing the participants, Mr Pradhan said the New Education Policy 2020 will play a crucial role in placing India at the top of the emerging new world order and universities should fulfil their responsibilities outlined in the NEP.

The minister stressed on making education a lot more vibrant and holistic and establishing India as a knowledge superpower.

Higher education institutions are key catalysts for promoting socio-economic development and for realising aspirations and national goals, the minister said.

Mr Pradhan appealed that universities should popularise and promote learning in Indian languages, and cultural heritage of India.

The Minister asked the universities to come up with strategies to make India fully literate, and help the country to meet its nutrition challenge during ‘Poshan Month’ as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Mr Pradhan requested VCs to encourage sports in their universities and make their students Job creators by promoting innovation and research in their campuses.