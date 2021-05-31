Central Sanskrit University Invites Applications For BEd, MEd, PhD Admissions

  • Home
Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, has started online registration for admission to Shiksha-Shastri (BEd), Shiksha Acharya (MEd) and Vidya-Varidhi (PhD) programmes.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 31, 2021 3:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, has started online registration for admission to Shiksha-Shastri (BEd), Shiksha Acharya (MEd) and Vidya-Varidhi (PhD) programmes. The last date to submit application forms is June 25. Students can apply for these programmes on the university website, sanskrit.nic.in. The application fee is Rs 2000. Though the last date to apply for the three programmes is June 25, application forms can be submitted up to July 5 on payment of a late fee.

Admission to the three programmes will be given on the basis of candidates’ performance in the entrance test, which will be held tentatively on August 8, 2021. Results of the entrance exam will be announced by the fourth week of August, the university said.

Central Sanskrit University Admission: Application Link, Information Bulletin

About Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi

Established as Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan on October 15, 1970, the institute acts as an autonomous organisation for the development and promotion of Sanskrit all over the country.

The university is fully funded by the Government of India. It functions as an apex body for propagation and development of Sanskrit and assists the Education Ministry in formulating and implementing various plans and schemes for the development of Sanskrit studies.

The Parliament in 2020 passed a bill to convert three Sanskrit universities – Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, New Delhi, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, New Delhi, and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati – into Central Sanskrit Universities.

Speaking after the passing of the bill, Union Education Minister (then HRD Minister) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said these three universities will have more opportunities to spread the knowledge of Sanskrit language not only in India but also across the world in a better way.

