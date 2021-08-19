Celebrate Sanskrit Week From August 19 To 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • Home
As part of the celebration of Sankrit Week beginning today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged everyone to take a pledge and generate a new enthusiasm towards Indian cultural traditions and languages and to make Sanskrit accessible to people easily.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 5:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

Sanskrit Week has been celebrated from today, August 19 to August 25. This Sanskrit Week is observed to promote and popularise the ancient language. As part of the celebration of Sankrit Week beginning today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to learn and promote the ancient language. While the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked to take a pledge and generate a new enthusiasm towards Indian cultural traditions and languages and to make Sanskrit accessible to people easily.

The Education Minister took to his micro-blogging site and said: “On the occasion of Sanskrit week, PM Modi has called upon the public to learn and promote this ancient language.”

Saying that Sanskrit is the basis of Indian culture, civilization and many languages, Education Minister Pradhan in the social media handle also said: “On the occasion of Sanskrit week, let us all take a pledge to generate a new enthusiasm towards our rich cultural traditions and languages and to make Sanskrit accessible to the people easily.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while greeting the citizens on Sanskrit Week said that it is a matter of joy that the Sanskrit language is reaching more people through modern technology and the popularity of the language is growing across the globe. Prime Minister Modi has expressed confidence that the Sanskrit week between August 19 and August 25 will generate new interest and enthusiasm among the people and play an important role in the spread of the Sanskrit language.

