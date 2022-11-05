Celebrate Birth Anniversary Of Bhagwan Birsu Munda As Janjatiya Gaurav Divas On November 15: UGC To Colleges

  • Home
As per UGC, the higher educational institutes need to organise debate competition, felicitate the students for their work and carry out activities that will highlight the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 5, 2022 9:48 pm IST

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to be celebrated on November 15 on the occassion of Bhagwan Birsu Munda's birth aniversary.
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice regarding the celebration of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on November 15, 2022. As per the notice, the higher educational institutes need to carry out a few activities as a part of the celebration of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' that will highlight the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other eminent personalities of the Janjati communities.

The UGC notice reads: " As you are aware, the Government of India has declared 15th November, i.e., the birth Anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' every year. In order to celebrate the occasion on 15th November 2022 in the higher educational institutions, the following activities may be considered to be carried out in the institutions".

The UGC has also asked the educational institutes to hold debate competitions among students on the theme " Contribution of Janjati Heroes in Freedom Struggle".

Also Read || UGC Releases New Draft Of Deemed To Be Universities Regulations 2022, Seeks Suggestions From Stakeholders

The notice further states, "All the universities and their affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to encourage their faculty, staff, and students to carry out the above activities and celebrate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on 15th November 2022 with zeal and enthusiasm. Events/programmes organized on this diwas may also be promoted through Social Media platforms for wider outreach."

Last year, a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held in order to mark November 15 as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. The decision was taken with a view to honour the contributions of tribes in India and to inspire generations to preserve this cultural and national pride.

