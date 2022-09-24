  • Home
  • Education
  • CEED, UCEED 2023 Websites Launched; Registration Starts On September 30

CEED, UCEED 2023 Websites Launched; Registration Starts On September 30

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will accept the CEED and UCEED 2023 application forms from September 30.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 24, 2022 11:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay To Commence CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration On October 5; Details Here
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
CEED 2022 Result Tomorrow; UCEED Result On March 10
CEED 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Ends Today; Steps Here
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Dates Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria
CEED, UCEED 2023 Websites Launched; Registration Starts On September 30
The CEED and UCEED exam is held for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 websites have been launched today, September 24. The detailed schedule for the CEED, UCEED 2023 exams has also been released today. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will accept the CEED and UCEED 2023 application forms from September 30. Candidates can register for the CEED 2023 exam through the official website-- ceed.iitb.ac.in and for UCEED 2023 exam through the official website-- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Latest: Free Download CEED Previous Year Sample Papers. Click here
Recommended: Top Design Colleges in India. Click here

Latest: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 

Pearl Academy - No.1 Design & Fashion Institute by ASSOCHAM (2016-2022). 99% Placement, 500+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The CEED and UCEED exam is held for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. Candidates need to pass the Class 12 exam to apply for the UCEED exam. While candidates need to complete a three-year degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree programme to apply for the CEED examination.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Important Dates

Events

Dates

CEED, UCEED 2023 notification released

September 24, 2022

UCEED, CEED registration 2023 begins

September 30, 2022

Last date to fill CEED, UCEED 2023 application form (without late fees)

October 21, 2022

CEED, UCEED registration deadline with a late fee of Rs 500

October 29, 2022

CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card date

January 13, 2023

CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card edit window

January 17, 2023

CEED, UCEED 2023 exam date

January 22, 2023


Click here for more Education News
Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Jodhpur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Inaugurates Centre For Sustainable Drinking Water
IIT Jodhpur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Inaugurates Centre For Sustainable Drinking Water
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Steps To Apply
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Steps To Apply
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here
Several Students Claim Jamia Millia Islamia Denied Them Admission To PhD Programmes After Selection
Several Students Claim Jamia Millia Islamia Denied Them Admission To PhD Programmes After Selection
AP RCET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Exam From October 16
AP RCET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Exam From October 16
.......................... Advertisement ..........................