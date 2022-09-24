CEED, UCEED 2023 Websites Launched; Registration Starts On September 30
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will accept the CEED and UCEED 2023 application forms from September 30.
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 websites have been launched today, September 24. The detailed schedule for the CEED, UCEED 2023 exams has also been released today. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will accept the CEED and UCEED 2023 application forms from September 30. Candidates can register for the CEED 2023 exam through the official website-- ceed.iitb.ac.in and for UCEED 2023 exam through the official website-- uceed.iitb.ac.in.
The CEED and UCEED exam is held for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. Candidates need to pass the Class 12 exam to apply for the UCEED exam. While candidates need to complete a three-year degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree programme to apply for the CEED examination.
CEED, UCEED 2023: Important Dates
Events
Dates
CEED, UCEED 2023 notification released
September 24, 2022
UCEED, CEED registration 2023 begins
September 30, 2022
Last date to fill CEED, UCEED 2023 application form (without late fees)
October 21, 2022
CEED, UCEED registration deadline with a late fee of Rs 500
October 29, 2022
CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card date
January 13, 2023
CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card edit window
January 17, 2023
CEED, UCEED 2023 exam date
January 22, 2023