CEED, UCEED 2023 Websites Launched; Registration Starts On September 30

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 websites have been launched today, September 24. The detailed schedule for the CEED, UCEED 2023 exams has also been released today. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will accept the CEED and UCEED 2023 application forms from September 30. Candidates can register for the CEED 2023 exam through the official website-- ceed.iitb.ac.in and for UCEED 2023 exam through the official website-- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED and UCEED exam is held for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. Candidates need to pass the Class 12 exam to apply for the UCEED exam. While candidates need to complete a three-year degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree programme to apply for the CEED examination.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates CEED, UCEED 2023 notification released September 24, 2022 UCEED, CEED registration 2023 begins September 30, 2022 Last date to fill CEED, UCEED 2023 application form (without late fees) October 21, 2022 CEED, UCEED registration deadline with a late fee of Rs 500 October 29, 2022 CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card date January 13, 2023 CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card edit window January 17, 2023 CEED, UCEED 2023 exam date January 22, 2023



