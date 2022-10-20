CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock CEED, UCEED 2023 online registration ends tomorrow.

CEED, UCEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the online registration window for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 tomorrow, October 21. Candidates can apply for the UCEED 2023 exam through the official website of UCEED– uceed.iitb.ac.in and for the CEED 2023 exam through the official website of CEED– ceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date to fill UCEED and CEED 2023 application forms with late fees is October 29, 2022.

The CEED, UCEED 2023 application fee for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PwD) and female candidates is Rs 1,800. While General category candidates need to pay Rs 3,600 as an application fee.

As per the schedule, the CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card will be released on the official website on January 13, 2023 and the exam will be held on January 22, 2023.

