CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration deadline has been extended, the last date for online registration with regular fee is Wednesday, November 9. The candidates who want to register for CEED, UCEED 2023 can apply online on the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The last date for online registration with late fee is Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,600, while Rs 1,800 for SC, ST, and women candidates. The late fee for CEED, UCEED 2023 registration is Rs 500 extra.

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 4. As per CEED, UCEED 2023 earlier schedule, "the last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Friday, November 4. The last date for online registration with late fee is Friday, November 11."

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration At Ceed.iitb.ac.in, Uceed.iitb.ac.in: Steps To Apply