CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The application process will be closed on November 9, the last date for online registration with late fee is November 16
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration deadline has been extended, the last date for online registration with regular fee is Wednesday, November 9. The candidates who want to register for CEED, UCEED 2023 can apply online on the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in.
The last date for online registration with late fee is Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,600, while Rs 1,800 for SC, ST, and women candidates. The late fee for CEED, UCEED 2023 registration is Rs 500 extra.
CEED, UCEED 2023 registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 4. As per CEED, UCEED 2023 earlier schedule, "the last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Friday, November 4. The last date for online registration with late fee is Friday, November 11."
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration At Ceed.iitb.ac.in, Uceed.iitb.ac.in: Steps To Apply
- Visit the UCEED, CEED official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in
- Click on CEED, UCEED 2023 registration window
- Use mail id and password
- Pay CEED, UCEED 2023 application fee
- Click on submit
- Download application process and take a print out for further reference.