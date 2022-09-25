CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Begins On September 30; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com CEED, UCEED 2022 exam will be held on January 22

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will commence the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) application process on September 30. The interested candidates can apply for CEED 2022 at ceed.iitb.ac.in and for UCEED 2023 at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED, UCEED 2022 application process will be closed on October 21, the candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs 500 till October 29. CEED, UCEED 2022 exam will be held on January 22, candidates can download admit card from January 13.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Important Dates

CEED, UCEED 2022 registration begins- September 30

Application process ends- October 21

Application process deadline with a late fee- October 29

CEED, UCEED 2023 exam- January 22

CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card- January 13

CEED, UCEED 2023: How To Apply

Visit the official websites of UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in, CEED- ceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the application process link Upload the required documents Pay the application fee Download CEED, UCEED 2023 application form, and take the printout for further reference.

The CEED 2023 qualified candidates can take admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes, while candidates who will clear UCEED 2023 can take admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.